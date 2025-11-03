PUTRAJAYA: The authorities remain unaware of the whereabouts of former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) executive director of business development, Casey Tang Keng Chee, who allegedly diverted US$1 billion in 1MDB funds to third parties, a former 1MDB investigating officer told the High Court.

The missing funds were originally meant to be deposited into the 1MDB-PSI joint venture account. However, only US$300 million was transferred, while the remaining US$700 million was diverted to Good Star Limited, a company owned by fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.

R. Rajagopal, the former head of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), testified as the 13th defence witness in former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial, over the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

He told the court that he had recorded Tang’s statement, in June 2016, at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok. Tang, an associate of Jho Low, was accompanied by his lawyer, Selva Mookiah, during the session.

During cross-examination by Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Rajagopal confirmed that neither the police nor the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had been able to track down Tang for the trial.

“We have made efforts to locate Casey Tang. A red notice was issued against him in 2018 and 2019, but we have still been unable to apprehend him,” Rajagopal told the court.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, ordered Najib to enter his defence, after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow.