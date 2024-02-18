Thai man arrested for attempting to smuggle petrol

IPOH: A Thai national was arrested by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Perak branch yesterday on suspicion of modifying his vehicle’s tank to misappropriate subsidised petrol.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail (pix) said the 51-year-old man was detained at the Bukit Berapit Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Pengkalan Hulu at about 11.30 am.

During an inspection at a roadblock, KPDN enforcement officers discovered an additional tank connected to the original tank of the Malaysian-registered Toyota Camry being driven by the individual.

“Further examination revealed liquid suspected to be petrol in the additional tank,” he said in a statement today.

KPDN also seized 60 litres of liquid suspected to be petrol along with the vehicle, valued at RM5,123.

Kamalludin said the man has been remanded for four days for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Control of Supplies Regulation 1974.

He added that Perak KPDN is currently reinforcing its presence at the country’s entry points to curb leakage and smuggling of controlled and subsidised goods. -Bernama