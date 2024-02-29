SHAH ALAM: Thai woman was killed after she was allegedly pushed by her boyfriend from the 23rd floor to the seventh floor of a condominium in Setia Alam.

According to a statement released by PDRM, the police received a report on Feb 28 at around 10.02pm.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was an unemployed 32-year-old Thai woman. The deceased and the suspect were in a relationship.

According to an eyewitness account, the victim and the suspect were heard arguing before she was pushed from the 23rd floor of the condominium.

The suspect was arrested on the same night at 10.10pm and works as a lorry driver, has a criminal record with seven prior offences and he also tested positive for cannabis,

A urine test was also conducted on the suspect and PDRM confirmed that he tested positive for cannabis. The suspect has been remanded this morning at 9am at the Shah Alam Court.

The matter is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and if found guilty, the suspect will be facing a death sentence or a prison sentence of more than 30 years but less than 40 years. The suspect may also face 12 strokes of the rotan.

Individuals with information are asked to contact investigating officer Asst Supt Muhammad Khairi Kamaruddin at 012-2666025.

