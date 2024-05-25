Three die, six injured in accident on West Coast Expressway

IPOH: Three people were killed and six injured in an accident involving two cars at KM262.5 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) in Sabak Bernam heading towards Changkat Jering in Taiping last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they were alerted to the accident at 11.11 pm involving a Perodua Bezza and a Honda City.

“An unidentified woman passenger of the Honda City and a married couple aged 37 and 36 (in Perodua Bezza) died on the spot.

“We have handed over the bodies to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He said the injured comprise five children and a woman, and they have been sent to Hospital Taiping.

He said their identities have yet to be established.