Three districts identified as potential Ecotourism destinations - Kelantan Exco

KOTA BHARU: Three districts in Kelantan, namely Kuala Krai, Jeli and Gua Musang, have been identified as potential areas for ecotourism development, said state Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor.

He said most of the locations involved are in the interior areas due to their captivating natural attractions, such as rivers, caves and hills.

Although some areas in these districts already have ecotourism attractions, such as Lata Kashmir and Gunung Reng in Jeli and Kompleks Gua Ikan in Kuala Krai, he said the state government remains committed to exploring new areas to attract more visitors to Kelantan.

“Kelantan has often highlighted its unique culture and traditional food, but this time, in conjunction with Visit Kelantan Year 2024 (TMK 2024), we are also trying to showcase areas with natural beauty.

“The plan is to enhance facilities and infrastructure in these new areas to ensure visitors’ comfort while exploring caves, climbing hills, traversing forest areas and witnessing the remnants of ancient human life,” he told Bernama recently.

Elaborating, Kamarudin said they are also monitoring the arrivals of local and foreign tourists through the District Councils, besides liaising with local tourism management agencies to ensure a secure and pleasant experience for visitors to Kelantan.

Previously, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the state government had allocated RM3.3 million to boost the TMK 2024 programmes by showcasing the authenticity of local arts, culture and heritage through international-standard programmes.

The state government is optimistic that TMK 2024, themed ‘Family, Food and Festival’, will achieve its aim of drawing 10 million tourists to the state. - Bernama