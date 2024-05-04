Three men, including two brothers charged with armed gang robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men, including two brothers, were charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing a Bangladeshi petrol station worker, armed with a hammer, last February.

Muhammad Nasrul Wafiy Harizan, 32, and his brother Muhammad Khairul Anuar, 30, along with their friend Dzulkifli Ahmad, 36, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them before Judge Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah.

They were jointly accused of committing armed robbery on a 49-year-old man, resulting in a loss of RM5,500 involving 17 cigarette boxes, shop mirrors and cash at Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, at 4.16 am on Feb 6.

The charge framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 397, carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

In the same court, the two brothers along with their friend Syazwan Sazali, 34, pleaded not guilty to robbing a 17-year-old girl in front of a school in Jalan Jambu Jinjang Selatan, Sentul here at 2.20 pm, last March 24.

For the offence, they were also charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip, while lawyer Arief Firdaus Ashikin represented Muhammad Nasrul Wafiy and Muhammad Khairul Anuar.

Dzulkifli and Syazwan were not represented.

The court granted bail to Muhammad Nasrul Wafiy and Muhammad Khairul Anuar at RM12,000 each, while Dzulkifli and Syazwan were granted bail at RM6,000 each with one surety.

The court set May 7 as the next mention date.