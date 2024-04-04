Three more former media practitioners receive Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today extended donations from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA to three other former media practitioners who are battling with health problems and difficulties in life.

The recipients are former RTM programme producer Jalil Mat Dom, 62, who is no stranger to the local sports broadcasting scene in the 90s but is now finding it difficult to move around as he used to after suffering a stroke in 2019; former legendary Suara Malaysia announcer Mohamed Ariff Esa, 76, who is currently experiencing glaucoma, high blood pressure, as well as heart problems since 2016; and former printing staff at Karangkraf, Haris Abd Salam, 64, who is suffering from heart ailment since 2011 and kidney problem since 2020.

“What we are doing today is not observing the spirit of sharing in conjunction with Aidilfitri, but also as a continuous effort to help and cherish our media friends who have served and contributed to this media industry.

“This also provides an opportunity for the ministry to strengthen ties with them while identifying the problems and welfare issues they face... follow-up actions will be taken,” Fahmi told reporters after visiting and presenting the donations to Jalil and Mohamed Ariff at their homes in Ampang.

The donation for Haris, however, will be credited directly into his account.

Jalil, Mohamed Arif and Haris are among the 49 individuals to benefit from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA since the initiative was introduced in April last year, in conjunction with the celebration of National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023.

It is an initiative of the Communications Ministry and implemented through the Malaysian Nasional News Agency (Bernama) to support media practitioners, former media personnel and veteran journalists who are in dire need of help.

Also present during the visit were Bernama chief executive editor Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Nur-ul Afida said in view of the HAWANA 2024 celebration next month, Bernama as the implementing agency of Tabung Kasih @HAWANA, has lined up several programmes to visit media veterans nationwide.

“Right after Aidilfitri, we already have a programme lined up in Perlis, and we have also located three other recipients in Sarawak, who will receive the donations ahead of the HAWANA celebration in Kuching.

“With the allocations from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Communications, Insya-Allah we will be able to help our friends in need,” she said.