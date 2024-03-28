Three policemen nabbed for taking bribes from lorry drivers

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested three policemen for allegedly taking bribes from lorry drivers in Mersing.

Sources said the suspects, aged between 36 and 42, were arrested at the Johor MACC office at 7 pm yesterday.

“They solicited for and received RM7,800 from drivers of lorries carrying oil palm and fertiliser in Mersing in November last year as an inducement to refrain from taking action against them under the Road Transport Act 1987,” said a source.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest and said the suspects were taken to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court at 8.30 am today for a remand order. -Bernama