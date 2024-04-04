Three suspected mule account holders nabbed in Penang

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested three men suspected of acting as mule account holders for fraud syndicates, resulting in victims suffering losses totalling RM41,447.70 recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the arrests were made separately at different locations across the state yesterday.

“In the first case, police arrested a 37-year-old man for acting as a mule account holder for a syndicate that lured victims into non-existent online part-time jobs, following a police report in Batu Maung.

“Investigations revealed that the victim made several online transactions into the suspect’s bank account amounting to RM22,806,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

In the second case, a 54-year-old man was arrested for holding a mule account for a syndicate that duped victims into acquiring commissions from online part-time jobs.

“The victim made several online transactions to the account provided by the syndicate, totalling RM9,269.70,” Kamarul Rizal said.

In the third case, police arrested a 38-year-old man linked to a syndicate which deceived victims with non-existent online loans, involving transactions amounting to RM9,372.

All three cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.