Three vehicles destroyed in fire at apartment parking lot

GEORGE TOWN: Two cars and a motorcycle that were left at the Desa Intan Apartment parking lot in Air Itam here were destroyed in a fire incident today.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said they were alerted of the incident at 12.02 noon and a fire engine from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the location.

“On arrival, firefighters found three vehicles - a Perodua Myvi, a Perodua Kancil and a Sym Bonus motorcycle - engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading rapidly,” he said adding that no casualties were reported.

“Two air-conditioning compressor units in the apartment complex were also damaged but the blaze was brought under control and completely extinguished an hour later,“ he said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still being investigated. - Bernama