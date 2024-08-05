PETALING JAYA: The preliminary report on the two military helicopters belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) crashed shortly after taking off near its airbase in Lumut, Perak will be released tomorrow, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said that the matter was informed by the defence minister during the cabinet meeting earlier today, as reported by New Straits Times.

He added that the full report is expected to be ready in two or three weeks.

10 TLDM personnel were killed in the crash which occurred on April 23 while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day.

