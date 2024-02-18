TNB named as Malaysia's most trusted corporate entity

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has been named as the most trusted entity in Malaysia, beating more than 100 brands covered in a survey by market research firm Ipsos Sdn Bhd (Ipsos Malaysia).

The seven-month Trust Track study, which began in April 2023. found that it was also the most trusted brand in the utility industry, showcasing the company’s success in building a strong relationship with Malaysians, TNB said in a statement.

Ipsos Malaysia, in its Jan 23, 2024 statement titled “Ipsos Trust Track 2023: The Most Trusted Corporations and Institutions in Malaysia”, announced the names of the top five companies with TNB securing ​​first place, followed by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd, Shell, Employees Provident Fund and Petron.

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Baharin Din expressed gratitude for the great and meaningful recognition as the company undertakes an energy transition towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“This trust and confidence cannot be bought. It comes from the community’s confidence and their stance towards TNB’s work practices and culture. Stakeholders usually feel comfortable dealing with organisations that they trust and have confidence in,” he said.

Baharin said this trust would hopefully turn challenges into new business opportunities for TNB, enabling it to excel in sustainable energy solutions for customers and the public.

More than 100 corporations and institutions in Malaysia were covered by the survey of more than 7,000 respondents. Based on the findings, most of these companies were able to maintain the customer trust and reputation in their respective industries last year.

TNB was listed as among the five most trusted corporations in its maiden participation in the Ipsos study in 2021. -Bernama