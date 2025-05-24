KUALA LUMPUR: Security measures have been significantly heightened at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here for the 46th ASEAN Summit, with the deployment of facial recognition systems, bomb detection units, and anti-drone technology to ensure the safety of delegates and authorised personnel.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Deputy Director (Operations), DCP M.V. Sri Kumar, said the facial recognition system is being used to ensure that only authorised individuals have access to the summit venue.

“In addition to scanning the faces of individuals pre-registered for the event, the system also detects the accreditation passes used. This ensures that no one can enter the venue using someone else’s pass,” he told Bernama at the venue today.

He said that public cooperation has been encouraging, following widespread announcements about the enhanced security measures, which also include a bomb detection unit conducting routine patrols around the venue and inside meeting rooms.

“This unit is equipped with advanced devices capable of detecting explosives, including those using radioactive materials or hazardous liquids. Detection dogs are also deployed to identify potential explosive threats,” he said.

Sri Kumar further said the police are strictly enforcing a no-fly zone for drones around the KLCC area unless prior approval has been obtained.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is using two types of anti-drone equipment, namely the drone detectors capable of identifying unauthorised aerial devices, and the drone jammer capable of disrupting drone signals within a one- to two-kilometre radius.

“So far, there have been no attempts to fly drones without approval. However, if such incidents occur, PDRM’s Drone Unit will act immediately and hand over suspects to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters for further investigation.

“If criminal elements are involved, prosecution under the Penal Code may be initiated. Otherwise, the drone will be handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for operating in a restricted zone without a permit,” he said.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”. This year also marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing the regional bloc since its previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In addition to the ASEAN-level meetings, the summit will also feature two important inter-regional platforms, the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, signalling growing engagement between Southeast Asia and its strategic partners in the Gulf and China.