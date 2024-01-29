Traffic cop asking RM100: Police seek British couple

IPOH: Police are looking for a British couple to help in the investigation into the case of a traffic policeman allegedly issuing and offering to settle a summons on the spot.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that it was understood that the couple was currently in a neighbouring country.

He said the police were also identifying the traffic policeman involved as well as the location, time and date of the incident.

“The case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman police headquarters,“ he told reporters after launching the Healthy Eating Active Living (H.E.A.L) programme organised by the Lions Club of Ipoh here today.

The video, which has gone viral, showed the policeman offering the couple a chance to pay a specific amount to settle their summons on the spot. -Bernama