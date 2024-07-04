Trailer driver, attendant arrested for smuggling over 20,000 cartons of cigarettes in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The police have arrested a trailer driver and attendant on suspicions of smuggling 27,350 cartons of Double Happiness brand cigarettes and seized a trailer with a total value of nearly RM10 million yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said a police team had detected a suspicious boat entering Tumpat waters at 4 pm yesterday, and discovered individuals moving some boxes into a trailer.

The police followed the trailer from Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat as it headed to Kota Bharu before stopping it at Jalan Sultan Ismail, Langgar, here.

“Inspections found the trailer carrying cigarettes with unpaid Customs tax,” he said in a media statement here today, adding that they also seized three urgent delivery checklist and three mobile phones.

The suspects, who have no prior criminal records, have been remanded for four days from yesterday for investigations under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act1967, he said.