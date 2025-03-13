AirAsia X expands network with new route to Karachi

SEPANG: AirAsia X (AAX) is kicking off the first quarter of the year by providing direct service to Karachi in Pakistan, starting May 30.

The four-times-weekly flights mark another milestone in the airline’s international expansion. With 22 routes in total, the airline strengthens its commitment to affordable medium-haul travel.

As the only low-cost carrier in Malaysia to provide direct service to Karachi, this new route enhances affordable connectivity between the two nations, allowing Malaysian travellers and the thriving Pakistani community in Malaysia to fly home affordably.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “As we build on our strong growth momentum in 2024, we are thrilled to launch AAX’s next adventure in Karachi, further strengthening our presence in the South Asian market. Karachi is a dynamic city with a rich history and a thriving modern economy, and we are proud to be the sole low-cost carrier connecting this vibrant metropolis to our extensive network beyond Malaysia. This route will also open up hundreds of seamless connectivity options for travellers to key markets such as Australia, China, Thailand, and more via our Fly-Thru services.”

He added AAX anticipates carrying more than 100,000 guests annually on this route, further reiterating their commitment to support the government’s initiative to welcome 30 million tourists in line with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

AAX is offering promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Karachi, starting from RM959 all-in one-way and from Karachi to Kuala Lumpur for PKR64,990 (RM1,029.36) all-in one-way. The promotional fare is available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com from now until April 20, 2025 for the travel period between May 30, 2025 and March 27, 2026.