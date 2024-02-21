Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s remains brought to National Mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of former Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, 87, who died early today at a private hospital here, were brought to the National Mosque for prayers.

Abdul Taib died at 4.40 am after about a week of receiving treatment at the hospital.

The body of the former Chief Minister of Sarawak was taken in a Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) vehicle to the mosque at 9.05 am for the funeral prayers before being brought back to Kuching for the burial.

Earlier, family members and friends of the deceased were seen gathering at the hospital grounds. Among those spotted were Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. - Bernama