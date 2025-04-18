PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle over 36 kilogrammes of cannabis buds worth RM3,567,595 to Europe using postal services on April 2.

Acting assistant director-general of Customs for the Central Zone Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman stated that the drugs were detected through scanning of several suspicious packages at the Mail and Courier Centre at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang.

“The modus operandi involved making false declarations in the air waybill (document for goods shipped by courier), listing the items as books, clothing and toys to deceive the authorities,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Customs Complex today.

He added that the sender addresses used were either incomplete or referred to premises that had no connection, including locations in Penang, Kuantan and the Klang Valley.

“A physical assessment revealed that the contents of the packages did not match the information stated in the air waybill, confirming our suspicions.

“The drugs were believed to be for several European countries, including the United Kingdom. Based on previous records, we also believe the source of the drugs to be from abroad,” he added.

He said no arrests have been made so far, but further investigations are underway under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the department is working closely with the police to track down the syndicate network involved.