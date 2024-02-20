Tun M in process of recovery at IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still recovering after being admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Jan 26.

Through a Facebook post managed by the administrator, the 98-year-old former Langkawi Member of Parliament is said to be currently undergoing treatment at the IJN for an infection.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been undergoing treatment at the IJN since Jan 26. He is still in the process of recovery,” the post added.

Also attached to the post were two photographs of Tun Mahathir writing and reading a newspaper. -Bernama