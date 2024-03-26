Tunku Mahkota Ismail holds discussion on Malaysia-Singapore land entry points

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pix), today discussed with the state government various issues involving the two land entry points between Malaysia and Singapore.

In a post on Facebook, Tunku Mahkota Ismail said the discussion involved Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

“In this meeting, various current issues were presented and discussed, particularly regarding immigration operations, daily traffic processing, average waiting time for immigration checks, and improvements needed at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB),“ according to the post.

Also present were state Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and delegations from the Immigration Department and Home Ministry. -Bernama