Tunku Mahkota Ismail wants significant emphasis on education in Johor - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim wants a significant emphasis on ensuring Bangsa Johor enjoy a good level of quality education and to make sure no one is left behind.

Johor State Education and Information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the matter was decreed by Tunku Mahkota Ismail to him during the swearing in ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene, here today.

“This is a big responsibility and I am honoured to be given the space and opportunity as a state executive council member,” he told reporters after attending the Johor SUKMA Countdown (SUKMA) ‘SUKMA 2024: The Next Chapter’ at the MBJB Arena Aquatic Centre, Larkin here today.

Aznan, 40, said in a week’s time, he would look at the role of agencies related to his portfolio and study every aspect and programmes that have been planned and undertaken.

“I will also continue the positive initiatives carried out before and deliver my responsibilities as best as I can,” he said.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today announced a minor restructuring of the state executive council portfolios for the 2024-2027 term, with Tanjung Surat assemblyman Aznan Tamin as the new face in the state administration, replacing Johor Lama assemblyman Norlizah Noh.

Meanwhile, Bukit Pasir state assemblyman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said though the communications portfolio was a new area for him, he would not back down from giving his 100 percent commitment.

Through the restructure, Mohamad Fazli was given the communications portfolio as an addition to the Works, Transport and Infrastructure committee he was heading.

Yong Peng state assemblyman Ling Tian Soon’s portfolio was changed from Health and Unity to Health and Environment, after taking into account the seriousness of the river pollution issues in Johor.

“I will have discussions with the relevant agencies so that pollution issues in Johor can be reduced and the quality of water in rivers are not polluted,” he said.–Bernama