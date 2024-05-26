Turath Islami festival strengthens Islamic scholarship, Muslims’ faith

SHAH ALAM: The organisation of the Turath Islami festival reflects the aspirations of the Selangor State Government to enhance the culture of Islamic scholarship, thereby strengthening the faith of the Muslim community and fostering a better and more balanced society.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that this initiative aims, among other things, to prevent the polemic that efforts to uphold and develop Islam need to be carried out by inflaming public sentiment and emotions.

“The (Selangor) state government leadership believes that to elevate Islam, it should be filled with knowledge and spiritual activities prescribed by the religion, rather than merely using sentiment and emotion.

“Therefore, the organisation of this festival is intended to impart useful knowledge, accompanied by zikir, selawat, and cultural and artistic activities that will ultimately shape our meaningful inner selves,“ he said.

He said this when officiating the Turath Islami festival, which was attended by 1,000 visitors at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque here today.

The Selangor Turath Islami Festival, running from today until June 2, features 11 events including the Daurah Hadis 40 programme, Al Wahyu: Islamic Scholarship Traditions of the Malay World Exhibition, lectures, academic discussions, and selawat programmes, involving 23 Islamic scholars and intellectuals from both within and outside the country.