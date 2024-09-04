PETALING JAYA: Unhealthy air quality levels were recently recorded at two areas in Selangor as of 8am today as a result of a slight haze.

Banting and Klang’s air quality recorded unhealthy air levels of 163 and 135, respectively, according to the Environment Department’s Air Pollution Index (API), according to a report from Scoop.

The Environment Department, also detected moderate air quality, with readings ranging between 51 and 100, detected in 48 locations across Malaysia.

Rompin and Nilai have an API of 99 whike Balok Baru Kuantan’s API was registered at 98, Cheras at 96 and Putrajaya at 95.

