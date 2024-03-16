Two die in two-vehicle crash in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Two drivers were killed after their vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at KM103 of Jalan Johor Bahru - Melaka, near Tanjung Labuh, last night.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah (gambar), said that the accident, involving two Perodua Myvi cars, occurred at 11.40 pm, when a Myvi car driven by a woman, Chin Sio Mei, 43, from Rengit towards Batu Pahat, collided with another Myvi, driven by Mohammad Ariff Azeem Ahmad, 22, from the opposite direction, which entered her path.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the two victims, both from Batu Pahat, suffered serious injuries, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and any witness who saw the incident is urged to come forward to give a statement,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rengit Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) head of operations, Senior Fire Officer II Zulhaizan Ishak, in a statement, said that eight firefighters, along with a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machine, were rushed to the location.

He said that the victims, who were pinned to their seats, were extricated by the Operation Rescue Team (PKO) using rescue tools, and the victims’ remains were handed over to the police for further action.

“The operation ended at 12.49 am,” he said. -Bernama