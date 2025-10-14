Israeli hostage couple reunites after Hamas captivity in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani was reunited on Monday with her newly freed boyfriend Avinatan Or.

A government video showed Or first hugging and kissing his parents as his mother chanted the Jewish “shehecheyanu” blessing.

Or was then led to a room where he found Argamani who was rescued from captivity by Israeli special forces in June 2024.

The two embraced and kissed, apparently overwhelmed by the moment.

Footage of Argamani being taken into Gaza on a motorcycle pleading for her life circulated globally after the October 7 attack.

The two were seized from the Nova music festival that was a main focus of the Hamas attack in southern Israel.

More than 360 people were killed at the site and another 40 were taken hostage.

After her return, Argamani campaigned for the return of the other hostages.

On Monday, Hamas handed over Or and 19 other surviving Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal.

The ceasefire was brokered by US President Donald Trump who arrived in Israel shortly before Or was freed.

Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners in the exchange deal. – Reuters