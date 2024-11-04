Two friends die in Lipis crash

KUANTAN: The joy of celebrating Aidilfitri ended in tragedy when two security guards were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in an accident at KM57, Jalan Central Spine Road (CSR) towards Kuala Lipis yesterday.

Lipis district police chief Superintendent Ismail Man said the incident occurred at 5.30 pm when the victim, Mohd Mazuan Mat Zin, 44, along with his friend, Kisnawita Saad, 46, were on their way back to Sungai Buluh, Selangor after the Aidilfitri holiday in Kelantan.

“Investigation found that Mohd Mazuan lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the concrete divider, causing the two victims to be thrown onto the road.

“Mohd Mazuan, and the female pillion rider, Kisnawita, died at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

ALSO READ:

Three Pakistani men killed, three injured after car plows into them in Teluk Intan

Man killed after car crushed by falling tree