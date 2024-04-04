Man killed after car crushed by falling tree

SEREMBAN: A 48-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving was crushed by a falling tree on Jalan Senawang Paroi, Taman Rashidah Utama here during a thunderstorm at around 4 pm today.

Senawang Fire Station chief, Mohd Nazri Azis said they received a report from the public regarding an incident where a tree fell and crushed a Perodua Viva car passing through the road.

“Upon arrival, rescuers found that the man had died at the scene and was confirmed by health officials. The car was also severely damaged due to the incident,“ he said in a statement here.

He said the victim’s belongings were handed over to the police for further action.

According to him, cleaning and tree cutting works are also being carried out in the area in the wake of the storm.