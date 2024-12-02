Two houses, cars, tractor and temple badly damaged in fire in Kg Baru Nilai

SEREMBAN: Two houses, two cars, a tractor and a temple were badly damaged in a fire in Kampung Baru Nilai here this evening.

However, no casualties were reported.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Department chief, Operations Commander Bakarya Mohd Salleh said the first house, measuring 30x50 square feet, was about 80 percent burnt.

Meanwhile, he said the second house was badly burnt in the kitchen area while the temple measuring 30x50 square feet was about 80 percent burnt.

“The fire department received an emergency call at 6.20 pm today regarding the incident from the public. A total of 14 firemen fought the blaze until 7.45 pm, the operation ended about 35 minutes later,“ he said in a statement here.

He said the tractor was 80 percent burnt, and two Proton Saga cars were completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire as well as the extent of losses are still under investigation.–Bernama