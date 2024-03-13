Two men get death sentences commuted at Federal Court, Court of Appeal

PUTRAJAYA: Two death sentences were commuted in separate rulings at the Federal Court and Court of Appeal, here today.

In the first case, the Federal Court commuted the death sentence of an Indonesian man to 30 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, for ending their relationship.

Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim who led a three-member panel with Federal Court judges Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, also ordered Untung (one name only) to be given 12 strokes of the cane.

Untung, 42, a construction worker, was ordered to serve the prison sentence from Dec 23, 2018, which is the date of his arrest.

In delivering the court’s decision, Justice Abang Iskandar said there was no merit in Untung’s appeal.

On Aug 6, 2020, Untung was sentenced to death by the High Court, for killing Indonesian Asmaul Chasanah, 28, at the Masjid Al-Husna car park in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 10.15 pm on Dec 22, 2018.

The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal on Oct 6, 2022.

Based on the case details, Untung acquired a bottle of pesticide, carried a kitchen knife, and waited for Asmaul in the car park. He confided in her, expressing sadness and revealing his intention to commit suicide.

Subsequently, he consumed the pesticide and stabbed himself. Instead of leaving the place, Asmaul mocked and insulted Untung, which provoked and led him to stab her.

Deputy public prosecutor Ng Siew Wee appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Gooi Soon Seng and Lim Wei Qi represented Untung.

The second case saw the Court of Appeal commute an unemployed man’s death sentence to 35 years imprisonment for killing his girlfriend’s six-year-old son, Muhammad Rayyan Hidayat Hairil Khan in 2018.

The three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Azmi Ariffin also ordered Noraizuwan Hamali to be given 12 strokes of the cane and to serve the term from the date of his arrest on April 19, 2018.

The court, however, dismissed Noraizuwan’s appeal to overturn his murder conviction.

Noraizuwan, 32, was sentenced to death by the Kangar High Court on Jan 21, 2022, after he was found guilty of killing Muhammad Rayyan at a house in Kampung Jejawi, Kangar, Perlis between 3.35 pm on April 18, 2018, and 12.10 am the following day.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Farida Mohammad represented Noraizuwan. -Bernama