Melaka to improve lighting at blackspot areas to prevent road crash

MELAKA: The Melaka government is identifying accident-prone ‘blackspot’ areas, particularly in rural locations, as part of efforts to prevent recurring road tragedies.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that statistics by the state police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) showed that 68 fatal road accidents and 7,871 cases of road crashes were recorded from January to April this year.

“Therefore, the state government will improve the lighting in the affected areas to improve the safety of road users,“ he said at the state administration’s monthly assembly at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) Ayer Keroh here today.

Ab Rauf said that 131 cases of housebreaking and 16 cases of child abuse were also recorded during the same period.

He said Mobile Road Block operations in targeted areas, as well as the Integrated Crime Prevention Operation, which involves the cooperation of other enforcement agencies, were being carried out to increase the effectiveness of monitoring and control in high-risk areas.

This resulted in the arrest of 73 suspects in 58 housebreaking cases, he said.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the state government is committed to strengthening the education sector through various programmes and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of learning and facilities at all levels.

“Alhamdulillah, the federal government has approved projects to renovate and upgrade 25 schools in Melaka. The projects will be implemented in stages,“ he said.

The schools include Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bandar Hilir, SK Bukit Beruang, SK Bukit Rambai, SK Limbongan, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tinggi Perempuan, SMK Bukit Baru and SMK Ghafar Baba.