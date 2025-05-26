Terengganu KPDN seizes over 15,000 litres of diesel in Merang

BANDAR PERMAISURI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Terengganu branch seized 15,455 litres of diesel, valued at RM44,819.50, during an operation at a construction site in Merang near here yesterday.

Its director Mohd Mufsi Lat said the seizure was made during an Ops Tiris 3.0 raid involving four KPDN enforcement officers at around 10 am.

“The raid was the result of two weeks of intelligence gathering. During the inspection, our team discovered a storage tank (skid tank) containing approximately 15,455 litres of diesel, believed to be intended for use with a generator set,” he said in a statement today.

He said further inspection revealed that the company involved had failed to produce any permit or letter of authorisation from the Supply Controller to store diesel at the site.

Mohd Mufsi added that an investigation paper has been opened, and the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“KPDN will also take action against the supplier that provided the diesel to the company, under the same law.

“We would like to issue a stern warning to all relevant parties that the ministry will not hesitate to take firm action against any individual or entity found to be misappropriating controlled goods,” he said.