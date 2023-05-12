Two nabbed on suspicion of being account mules for scammers

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a man and a woman yesterday for allegedly acting as mule account holders for syndicates which cheated their victims of RM77,000 recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 30-year-old woman was arrested at the compound of the Kuala Muda district police headquarters in Sungai Petani, Kedah in connection with a phone scam involving a loss of RM57,000.

“A 34-year-old factory worker had received a telephone call from a courier company and a police officer accusing him of being involved in a crime as a package addressed to him contained three identity cards, three passports and two bank cards belonging to others,” he said when contacted today.

Fearing arrest, the man made nine online transfers totalling RM57,000 to four different accounts, including one belonging to the woman arrested in Kedah, he said.

“The second suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested at the compound of the Bukit Mertajam police station on the mainland for acting as an account mule in another scam case,“ he said.

In the second case, a 48-year-old female factory worker deposited RM20,720 into a bank account after being accused of involvement in money laundering and secret society activities.

Kamarul Rizal said both the suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.–Bernama