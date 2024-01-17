Two Pakistani men arrested for mugging, rape

SERDANG: Police arrested two Pakistanis in connection with an alleged mugging and rape incident on the pedestrian bridge at the Serdang KTM station in December and three days ago (Jan 14).

Serdang District Police Chief ACP A.A. Anbalagan said that both suspects were nabbed at the pedestrian area of Taman Serdang Perdana Condominium, Seri Kembangan at 8.30 pm, two days ago.

He said one of the suspects, aged 23, was involved in mugging and raping a 29-year-old local woman on the pedestrian bridge at the Serdang KTM Station on Jan 14.

“At the time of the incident, the victim, a temporary sales assistant at a shopping centre, was walking along the pedestrian bridge around 12.40 am after work when a man confronted her.

“The victim was mugged by the suspect who also stole her mobile phone and raped her after threatening her with a knife,“ he said at a press conference at the Serdang District Police Headquarters today.

Anbalagan said another 29-year-old suspect is believed to have been involved in another mugging case in the same area on Dec 30, where a local woman was robbed of two mobile phones and suffered injuries, including an injury to a finger on her left-hand.

“Both suspects were arrested under Sections 392/397/376 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and have been remanded for seven days starting from yesterday,“ he said. - Bernama