Two women held for provoking, obstructing police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police apprehended two local women for allegedly provoking police officers on duty, on Feb 24.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that the 11.10 pm incident occurred when police personnel were patrolling along Jalan SS15/4G in Subang Jaya, Selangor, and saw a Perodua Myvi with two women inside, behaving suspiciously.

After introducing themselves as police officers by showing their authorisation cards and asking for identification for inspection, the two women refused to cooperate.

“One of them pulled out a mobile phone, recording the exchange, and questioned police duties,“ he said in a statement today.

The two women, aged 29 and 37, were arrested for provocation and attempting to obstruct the duties of police officers. The suspects were remanded for two days, until today, and released on police bail.

The investigation paper will be submitted to the Selangor Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions.

“The public is advised to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and not provoke actions which may lead to legal consequences for obstructing public servants from performing their duties,” he said. - Bernama