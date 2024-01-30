UKAS to set up meeting between Wan Junaidi and media practitioners

KUCHING: The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) plans to set up a meeting between the 8th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix), and the state’s media practitioners.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said that the meeting would provide an opportunity for media practitioners to get to know Wan Junaidi closely.

“Yesterday, I met him (Wan Junaidi) and informed him that we (media practitioners) will always provide the best cooperation.

“InsyaAllah, Tun will take the opportunity to meet all media practitioners soon, apart from interviewing him, UKAS will arrange the meeting,” he said after attending a blood donation drive organised by UKAS and the Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR) here, today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak General Hospital medical officer Dr Lu Siew Ling said that the blood bank unit at Sarawak Hospital is now at a safe level.

“However, we still need all donors to come and donate blood regularly because the hospital needs to supply at least 70 to 75 bags of blood daily.

“The blood bags that are collected also have an expiry date, so we need to make sure that the blood that is collected every day is always enough to be supplied to patients,” Dr Lu said.

She also said that the blood bank at the Sarawak General Hospital welcomes walk-in donors from Mondays to Fridays. -Bernama