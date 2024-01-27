UMNO to request gov’t to set up Malaysian Gig Economy Commission

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO will request the government to promptly establish a Malaysian Gig Economy Commission, said party secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said this was one of the matters discussed and approved during the party’s Supreme Council meeting chaired by UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight.

“The establishment of the Commission will ensure the welfare and rights of gig economy workers in Malaysia are preserved,” he told a press conference after the meeting here tonight.

Earlier, before the meeting commenced, Asyraf Wajdi received a memorandum from P-Hailing Delivery Riders Association deputy president Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani that contained several demands regarding the welfare of P-hailing riders.

Asyraf Wajdi said that the Supreme Council also expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government for consistently advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people.

He said the prime minister and the government’s commitment has led to the positive decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based on the case brought by South Africa, to order Israel to prevent acts of genocide against the Palestinians and to allow humanitarian aid.

“(Besides this), UMNO Malaysia through the UMNO Economic and Financial Council chaired by Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, will organise the Bumiputera Economic Congress Colloquium on February 3 at the Merdeka Hall, World Trade Centre.

“The resolutions of this colloquium will be presented at the Bumiputera Economic Congress to be held from February 29 to March 2,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi said the meeting also decided that the UMNO general assembly this year will be held from Aug 21-24, with the annual branch-level meetings to be held from April 22 to June 2 and the annual divisional meetings from June 21 to July 29.-Bernama