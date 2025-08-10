Pulau Banggi NADI boosts digital economy in rural Sabah

KUDAT: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in Pulau Banggi is set to drive digital economic growth in rural Sabah, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He stated that the initiative offers high-speed internet, helping curb urban migration and uplift living standards.

“NADI plays an important role in our efforts to bring Sabah into the digital era by providing internet access, digital skills training and access to information to rural communities that have long been left behind in the development mainstream,” he said during his visit.

Pulau Banggi, home to around 20,000 residents, relies mainly on fishing, oil palm, and rubber cultivation.

Fahmi highlighted that Starlink technology at the centre delivers speeds up to 100 Mbps, unlocking digital economy opportunities.

“With this facility, the youth of Pulau Banggi no longer need to migrate to Kota Kinabalu or Kuala Lumpur as they can utilise their digital expertise to earn an income here,” he added.

The Pulau Banggi NADI project won the WSIS Prizes 2025 in the Capacity Building category.

Fahmi noted this global recognition reflects the government’s dedication to inclusive digitalisation under the Sabah Maju Jaya policy.

He also announced follow-up visits to ensure locals fully benefit from digital advancements. - Bernama