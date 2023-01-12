Unemployed man charged with trafficking in 10kg of meth

MELAKA: An unemployed man was charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in more than 10 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

Lee Chi Wan, 27, is accused of trafficking in 10,392.20 grammes of the drug at the car park of the Melaka contingent police headquarters in Ayer Keroh at about 3.45 pm on Nov 18.

He is charged under Section 39B (1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable by the death sentence or life sentence and not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni set Jan 15, 2024, for case mention for the submission of the chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Wardah Ishhar appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented.

The media previously reported that Melaka police had busted a trafficking syndicate and seized an assortment of drugs worth about RM6.6 million following the arrest of three men aged between 27 and 51 on Nov 18.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said a police team intercepted a south-bound vehicle on the North-South Highway and detained a 27-year-old suspect.

Upon inspecting the car, police found 10,392.20 grammes of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM342,943, in the back seat and under the hood.

This led to the arrest of another two local men and seizure of various drugs worth about RM6.6 million. - Bernama