UniMAP optimistic about transforming TVET continuously

KANGAR: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) is optimistic about transforming the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system continuously as one of the universities playing a leading role in mainstreaming TVET.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also UniMAP chancellor, said efforts to improve and honour TVET in the country require the cooperation of various parties.

“Especially for industry players to provide quality and relevant programmes that meet the needs of the market,“ Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said in a statement today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the extension term between the UniMAP and Lodz University of Technology in Poland at UniMAP Alam Pauh Putra Campus in Arau.

The statement said that the MoU, which was initially signed in conjunction with the special visit of Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who led the UniMAP’s delegation to Poland in 2018, has proven to be successful as it has led to better mentoring of overseas postgraduate students.

The MoU was extended for the period 2023 to 2028. - Bernama