Unity Gov’t yet to meet on selection of candidate for Sg Bakap by-election - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council has yet to meet regarding the selection of the candidate for the Sungai Bakap state constituency by-election, said PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

But Fahmi, also the Communications Minister, is confident that the candidate selection process for the by-election will be done through the Unity Government’s internal mechanism.

“Based on the good cooperation among the Unity Government component parties during the recent Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, I believe the same process will be used for the Sungai Bakap by-election.

“Insya-Allah, I see that this won’t become an issue and will be handled through the Unity Government’s internal mechanism,” he told a media conference today when asked about the latest development in the candidate selection process for the Sungai Bakap by-election.

Barisan Nasional (BN) president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the UMNO president, had said on Monday (May 27) that the BN machinery, particularly UMNO, would mobilise its machinery for the Sungai Bakap by-election regardless of the candidate to be fielded to represent the Unity Government.

The Sungai Bakap state seat is vacant following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the state elections against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose, from PKR, in August last year and won with a majority of 1,563 after securing 15,433 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting on June 6 to discuss the important dates of the Sungai Bakap state by-election.