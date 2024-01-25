Unlocking Sarawak’s distinctive allure to draw premium tourists

KUCHING: Sarawak is not only rich in flora and fauna, it is also rich in ethnic and cultural diversity, thus making Sarawak unique in terms of depicting a pluralist society with a high value of tolerance.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said these two features are among Sarawak’s main strengths in attracting visitors to the state.

“Culture, adventure, nature and food festivals are the ones that we have been marketing. We’d like to continue this because I noticed that a lot of people are coming to Sarawak because of that.

“For example, Bruneians come for the food and festivals in Miri or Bintulu because they cannot find these things in Brunei,” he told Bernama.

He said the goal of attracting four million tourists to Sarawak in 2024 is central to the strategic vision for the state’s tourism, adding that the state recorded more than 3.5 million tourist arrivals last year.

“How we bring in these people, there must be a specific purpose. We must have music festivals, cultural festivals, food festivals and even sports festivals and medical tourism,” he said.

Striving for the ambitious target of drawing four million visitors to Sarawak in 2024, the tourism strategy centres on establishing the state as a premier eco-tourism hub, with an emphasis on responsible and sustainable practices.

However, Abdul Karim emphasised that to attract tourists, the focus should be on catering to a demographic inclined to have bigger spending and longer stays.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the board took bolder and more aggressive measures and strategies in marketing the state at the international level to prepare for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

She said that STB’s strategies focused on eco-tourism, prioritising unique and responsible experiences, which involve emphasising sustainable infrastructure development to balance tourism growth with the region’s natural beauty and minimise environmental impact.

She explained that the goal is to encourage tourists to participate in cultural experiences and initiatives and foster a sense of responsibility and ownership of Sarawak’s natural and cultural heritage.

“As part of our strategy, we have taken proactive steps to collaborate with international partners and increase our global recognition.

“For instance, we recently launched a campaign in the United Kingdom with National Geographic Traveller (UK) and TripAdvisor, providing informative articles and videos to potential travellers,” she said.

These efforts, she said, led to Sarawak winning several awards at the international level, including the Global Communications Campaign Award by DAVOS World Communications Forum Award (WCFA) 2023; Campaign of the Year award at MPRA 2023 for the Rainforest World Music Festival: The Comeback Stronger Brand Story; Product Brand Development Award (B2C) - Rainforest World Music Festival: The ‘Comeback Stronger’ Brand Story - Gold Award, Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2023;

Sustainability Award - Sarawak Rainforest World Music Festival: A Compelling Comeback Story of Sustainability - Gold Award, Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2023; and Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2023 - No. 10, Most Desirable Region in the World category in the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2023.

“It is not just about organising concerts (referring to the Rainforest World Music Festival); it’s about fostering a sense of unity. We aim to unite people through a shared appreciation of culture, heritage and music.

“We aspire to nurture cultural preservation, champion responsible practices and create unforgettable experiences for our visitors. Our commitment transcends the present, reaching into sustainability, intending to make a positive impact on the community and leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” she said–Bernama