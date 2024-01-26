Use ASEAN-Malaysia 2025 Chairmanship to raise country’s profile - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government machinery has been urged to make the best use of the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship in 2025 as a platform to enhance the country’s profile and reputation.

This was stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a special meeting on the launch of the ASEAN-Malaysia 2025 Chairmanship which was chaired by him today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said it is crucial to give greater emphasis to “popularising ASEAN” and realising an ASEAN Community centred on the people to drive regional development and growth collectively within the ASEAN framework.

He said the meeting also discussed preparations from both substantive and logistical perspectives for Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN, scheduled to commence on Jan 1, 2025.

“I touched on the importance of ensuring a smooth, successful and meaningful ASEAN-Malaysia 2025 Chairmanship with meticulous preparations,” he said. - Bernama