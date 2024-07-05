Use price-check app, public urged

GEORGE TOWN: In response to the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) highlighting the irregular pricing of tomatoes at several retail outlets in Penang based on an independent survey carried out on April 30, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has urged consumers to use the “Price Catcher” app when shopping to compare prices and buy goods at reasonable prices.

“The app was developed by the ministry and displays price information for over 400 goods collated by its price monitoring officers nationwide on a daily, weekly and monthly basis,” said its Penang director Jegan Subramaniam.

“Through this app, consumers can save time and costs by comparing prices between different premises and plan their shopping by selecting premises that offer reasonable prices. Consumer empowerment is the best preventive measure,” he said.

The ministry’s National Goods Pricing Division has also developed the “Price Alert” system to track price changes in the market. Daily monitoring is conducted at 41 public markets and 32 supermarkets in five districts, involving price collection for 41 types of vegetables.

ALSO READ: Malaysian’s Reddit post sparks grocery price debate

Jegan said while tomatoes were gazetted as one of the 22 types of vegetables listed under the Maximum Price Scheme for Aidilfitri 2024, with wholesale prices controlled at RM5.50 per kilogramme and retail prices at RM6.50, the price controls were no longer valid after April 19.

“Based on monitoring reports conducted by enforcement and price monitoring officers nationwide on April 3, it was found that the price situation is stable.

“The current prices are based on the prevailing market prices,” he said, adding that most hypermarkets have their own distribution centres that obtain supplies in bulk compared to retail outlets that procure supplies from wholesale markets.

He also reminded traders of their obligations, among which were to display clear and easily readable prices that are accurate and not misleading, with the correct measurement units or scales, use of weighing and measuring instruments that have been certified, and ensure sufficient supply of price-controlled goods.

“Legal action will be taken against any party attempting to make unreasonable profits,” said Jegan, referring to the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Supply Control Act 1961, Weights and Measures Act 1972 and the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

On April 2, PHA president P. Murugiah issued a statement detailing the findings of a price survey on tomatoes at six outlets.

“Tomatoes at a wet market were found to be sold at a price 250% higher than those at other retail shops,” the statement said.

The lowest price for tomatoes were offered at Jayam Spice Mart, at RM1.40 per kg, while the Bayan Baru Market, Batu Lanchang Market and the Cecil Street Market were selling them at RM3.50, RM4 and RM5per kg respectively.

“PHA would also like to remind consumers to always check the prices, and to contact the ministry if the prices are found to be inflated.”