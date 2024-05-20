Police identify skeletal remains found in Gemas oil palm plantation

SEREMBAN: The human skeletal remains found at the Felda Sungai Kelamah oil palm plantation in Gemas near here on April 29 have been confirmed to be those of Muhammad Syafiq Salehin, who had been reported missing almost a month earlier.

Tampin District police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the identity of the 33-year-old man, whose last known address was Kampung Tengah Air Kuning Selatan, was confirmed based on investigations and the results of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test.

“The DNA report confirmed that the skeletal remains belonged to Muhammad Syafiq Salehin, who had been reported missing on March 25. The case is being investigated as a sudden death and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

The media had previously reported that in addition to human skeletal remains, police also found a helmet, motorcycle and belt.