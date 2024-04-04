Warehouse storing SESB cables catches fire

KOTA KINABALU: A warehouse storing cables owned by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) in Jalan Menggatal Batu 7 near here caught fire today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations commander, Selvister Yamud said that no fatalities or injuries were reported in the fire that occurred at 12.56 pm involving the warehouse measuring 1.49 hectares.

He said that the fire destroyed 1.21 hectares of the warehouse, along with an empty house, while the storage of transformers, Hyraxoil oil, feeder pillar machines and a building were saved.

“The firefighting operation involving personnel from the Kota Kinabalu, Lintas, and Penampang fire stations used water jets from fire engines, water tankers, open water sources, and nearby fire hydrants,“ he said when contacted.

He said they were alerted at 12.56 pm, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 1.02 pm to conduct firefighting operations, before successfully controlling the fire at 5.06 pm.

The fire caused thick smoke in the Kota Kinabalu area.

Meanwhile, SESB confirmed the fire incident at its warehouse and stated that the cause of the incident is still under investigation.