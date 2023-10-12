Water supply disruption in several areas in PD, Seremban

SEREMBAN: Several areas in the Port Dickson and Seremban districts have been experiencing disruptions to water supply, due to a problem with odour pollution at the water source at the Sungai Linggi Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) said that Sungai Linggi LRA water production had to be stopped in order to meet national drinking water quality standards.

“As of 10 this morning, the plant is still not operating, as there is still odour pollution as 2 TON (threshold odour number) level reading recorded. To reduce disruption to users, SAINS has mobilised water supply through tankers and static tanks, placed in the affected areas,” it said in a statement.

The affected areas in Port Dickson are parts of Batu 6 Jalan Pantai, Batu 4 Jalan Pantai, Jalan Sua Betong, Air Kuning, Tampin Linggi up to the Port Dickson town area and the Lukut area.

Also affected are Simpang Bukit Palong, Chuah, Bukit Pelandok up to Tanah Merah Site A, while in Seremban, areas involved are Rantau and Jalan Sungai Gadut up to Taman Pinggiran Senawang. -Bernama