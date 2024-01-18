Water tariff adjustment will not burden people - Kelantan MB

TANAH MERAH: The water tariff adjustment, that will take effect on Feb 1, will not burden consumers, said Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said this was because a study was done before the adjustments were implemented.

“A study has been done and the increase will not burden consumers. In Kelantan, there has been no increase in water tariffs for a long time,“ he told reporters after handing over a bungalow to the winner of the 63rd Malaysian International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA 63) Muhammad Qayyim Nizar Sarimi at Perumahan Wadi Iman Eksklusif here today.

Mohd Nassuruddin also assured the people in thge state of better quality water supply service following the adjustment of the water tariff.

Yesterday, SPAN announced that the water tariff adjustment for domestic users in the Peninsula and the Federal Territory of Labuan will take effect on February 1, involving an average increase of 22 cents per cubic metre.

It said the domestic water tariff adjustment can no longer be delayed so as not to affect the sustainability of the water service industry in the long term, thus impacting the quality of water supply services enjoyed by the people.

The water tariff adjustment is implemented under the Tariff Setting Mechanism (TSM) where the tariff structure and components are standardised for states in the peninsula and Labuan, with to be reviewed every three years to ensure consistency in the determination of payments.–Bernama