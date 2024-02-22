IPOH: The woman who discovered dead in a locked car in the parking lot in front of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Specialist Clinic on Tuesday was actually taking care of her father who was warded at the hospital, said Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Yahaya Hassan.

The 20-year-old woman was resting in the back seat without winding down the windows, as reported by TheStar.

The case has been classified as sudden death while awaiting post-mortem.

The body initially discovered by the security guard at the hospital who then contacted the police, said ACP Yahaya.

The firemen pried open the car door using specialised equipment and the victim was given initial treatment by the Ministry of Health (MOH) officials and was confirmed dead.