Health Ministry leads with first workplace guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has rolled out its first-ever Workplace Bullying Management Guidelines, making it the pioneer among government ministries to establish formal procedures for tackling bullying within its ranks.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who launched the initiative yesterday, said it marked a clear statement of the ministry’s “zero tolerance” towards bullying and its commitment to building a fairer, healthier workplace culture.

Bullying is not a trivial matter he said, but a systemic problem that can erode integrity, weaken morale and ultimately compromise patient care.

“Under my leadership and that of my deputies, the ministry has zero tolerance for bullying.

“This document will be an important reference to ensure a workplace that is fair, safe and healthy. It must not remain a document alone, but a way of life for all of us.”

He added that senior management and department heads bore the responsibility of leading by example and creating an environment built on empathy, fairness and respect.

“We cannot allow normalisation of bullying or under-reporting of cases. Every complaint must be dealt with swiftly and thoroughly.”

Developed by the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health (NCEMH), the guidelines outline procedures for identifying, reporting and investigating bullying.

They are backed by the MyHELP complaint system, launched in 2022, which allows staff to lodge reports directly with the integrity unit.

As of July 31, 430 complaints had been received through MyHELP, all under investigation with assurances of confidentiality and whistleblower protection.

Disciplinary action will be taken in proven cases, Dzulkefly said, but corrective reminders and a culture of accountability remain vital.

The initiative is part of a broader push to improve workplace well-being, alongside measures such as flexible working hours, peer counsellor groups, the mental health crisis helpline (HEAL 15555) and mental health support guidelines for house officers.

“How we treat colleagues will shape how we treat patients. There is no tolerance for bullying in this ministry. Full stop.”

The 80-page document defines different types of bullying – physical, verbal, psychological and cyber – and spells out the rights and responsibilities of staff.

It also details reporting channels via MyHELP and other mechanisms such as the public complaints management system or SISPAA, email and formal letters, complete with timelines for resolution.

The document has flowcharts that map out investigation steps, counselling pathways, data tracking and intervention measures such as awareness campaigns and anti-bullying training.