Celebrating 68 years of unity

AS Malaysia celebrates its 68th year of independence, we are reminded of the journey that has shaped our nation into what it is today – a diverse, united and forward-moving country.

From the historic moment of independence on Aug 31, 1957 to the vibrant Malaysia we know today, our progress has been deeply rooted in the values of unity, perseverance and a collective determination to build a better future for all.

Unity has always been the cornerstone of our national identity. Despite our differences in race, religion and culture, Malaysians have consistently proven that diversity is not a weakness but a strength.

The peaceful coexistence of multiple communities, languages and traditions has made Malaysia unique.

It is this unity – the willingness to understand, respect and support one another – that has allowed us to rise above challenges and grow as a nation.

From the kampung to the city and from schools to workplaces, our strength lies in the bonds we share as Malaysians.

At the same time, perseverance has played a crucial role in our national development. Malaysia has faced its share of economic trials, natural disasters and political changes. Yet, time and again we have shown resilience.

Our forefathers persevered through colonisation and fought for freedom. Our leaders and people worked tirelessly to build infrastructure, provide education and develop the economy. Even in the face of global crises such as pandemics or economic downturns, Malaysians have remained strong – adapting, innovating and pushing forward together.

As we mark this 68th year of independence, we also look to the future – a future that depends on the continued spirit of togetherness and shared responsibility.

The challenges we face today are different from those of the past: climate change, technological disruption, global competition and social inequality. However, the values that brought us this far – unity and perseverance – remain just as relevant.

It is now up to the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of Merdeka with a renewed sense of patriotism, inclusivity and innovation.

Merdeka is a celebration of how far we have come as a nation and a reminder of the journey ahead. It is a day of pride, unity and reflection.

As Malaysians, let us continue to cherish our independence, uphold our national values and work hand in hand for a Malaysia that is just, inclusive and prosperous.

Selamat Hari Kebangsaan ke-68, Malaysia!

Liong Kam Chong

Seremban